Mother speaks out after turning in son who planned to shoot up his school

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — A mother is speaking out after she turned her 17-year-old son in to police when she believed he was planning a school shooting, CBS17 reports.

“I know a lot of people that go to College Place High School. Their lives would have been forever changed,” said Nicole, who wanted to use her first name only. “It’s devastating. I know I did all I can do and that I made the right choice.”

Nicole read her son’s journal where he wrote about planning to attack his school on the anniversary of Columbine: April 20, 2020.

The journal reportedly said he wanted to “execute survivors” and “blast anyone in sight.”

Police say Nicole did the right thing when she called them, but she says she feels like “I’ve done something wrong.”

“It’s clearly very emotional for her. She loves her son,” said Troy Tomaras, College Place police chief.

Nicole says her son had been dealing with depression and told her his journal was just a creative writing exercise.

“I’m worried about his mental health and he needs help,” Nicole said.

She believes he’s safer in jail than at his school.

Nicole said she still loves her son and that “”It takes a lot to do what I did…It wasn’t easy.”