Montgomery County veteran celebrates birthday with a $270k Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Montgomery County man is celebrating his 57th birthday with a $271,025 Cash 5 jackpot, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“It feels great!” said Walker Quick, of Biscoe. “I found out I won on my birthday. I couldn’t ask for a better gift.”

The Army veteran’s good fortune started when he made his daily stop at the Ready Mart on South Main Street in Biscoe and bought a Cash 5 ticket for Tuesday’s drawing.

“It’s what I do,” Quick said. “Since it’s only a buck, I stop at the same store every day and get a Quick Pick ticket.”

Quick found out he won the next morning.

“I started shaking,” Quick said. “I couldn’t believe it. I had to check the numbers over and over again to make sure I wasn’t seeing things. I even checked them again this morning before I came here, just to make sure it really happened.”

Quick claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $191,750. Quick’s wife went back to school to become an elementary school teacher, so he plans to use some of the money to pay her student loans.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

