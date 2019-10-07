Man under $1 million bond in NC, facing drug trafficking charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested in Rowan County Thursday and is facing heroin trafficking charges, according to Rowan County officials.

Muquan Bashier Ali Kennedy, 25, was arrested by officers with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department.

He was charged with ten counts of trafficking in heroin and five counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin.

Kennedy is currently in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

The arrest was the conclusion of a five-month investigation.

Around 70 grams of heroin were seized during the operation and valued in excess of $7,000.

Federal charges are also pending.

