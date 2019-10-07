× Man shot, killed in Winston-Salem identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The man shot and killed in Winston-Salem Saturday has been identified, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Miguel Angel Lazaro-Padilla, 30, of Winston-Salem was driving a white sedan in the 2800 block of Cole Road around 7:00 p.m.

For unknown reasons, he parked, got out of the car and was shot multiple times.

He was found lying close to the sedan where he was pronounced dead by EMS workers around 11:26 p.m., the release says.

Police say the shooting looks like an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.