Local man finds purpose in puzzles

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The hallways at Westchester Manor are covered with the handy work of Ray Callahan.

"I've done them about all my life,” Callahan said as he pointed to one of his many puzzles hanging on the walls. “Takes me about eight hours to put one together.”

Since he moved here, it’s become a fun way to pass the time.

He starts with the outside edges and while working on one, he’s constantly talking to the pieces.

“If they talk back, I’m going to quit,” Callahan joked. “Sometimes I get frustrated and just get up and walk off.”

He's done puzzles of all sorts of subject matter and they hang all over the building.

"I like to do them," Callahan said. "I just got into doing them years ago and never gave it up.”

In the jigsaw puzzle of life, it's his way of fitting in.