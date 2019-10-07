‘It was a disaster’: Rider speaks out after being stuck on new Disney World Skyliner

Posted 1:58 pm, October 7, 2019, by , Updated at 01:57PM, October 7, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Guests on the newly opened Disney Skyliner were briefly left hanging Saturday night as it experienced "unexpected downtime," News 13 Orlando reports.

Ashley Payne, a rider, says she and her two young sons waited on the Skyliner and watched some of the gondolas crash into each other.

"When we finally got to the bottom, where we almost reached ground level, they all kinda started colliding into each other, started crashing into each other," Payne told WESH.

Payne says park staff told her and her sons that something was "jammed" and Disney officials reportedly said a "malfunction" was the cause of the problem

When asked if they would ever ride the Disney Skyliner again, Payne said "No. It was a disaster."

The new gondola system takes guests to and from Disney's Hollywood Studios, Epcot and four nearby resorts.

Firefighters helped parkgoers stuck aboard the gondolas, which opened last Sunday.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

