Former dance studio owner reunites with students after hit-and-run in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For the first time since his accident, a hit-and-run victim reunites with many of his former dance students.

Event organizers say more than 1,000 people joined Robert Jordan and his family for a celebration and a fundraiser Sunday at Old Town Gymnastics Academy. It is located in the same shopping center Robert’s dance studio used to be in.

“This is the first time I really wanted to bring him out in public because he’s now to the point where he’s going to remember things and people’s names,” said Kathy Jordan, Robert’s wife.

Vogler Dance Studio closed after Robert suffered a traumatic brain injury when a driver ran into his bike on March 25 in Winston-Salem.

“He refers to March 25 as the day he died. That’s the way he refers to it because that’s the day his old life ended and his new life started,” Kathy Jordan said.

Robert Jordan is now undergoing hyperbaric oxygen treatments and insurance does not cover the cost.

His wife said the event Sunday afternoon was more than just an opportunity to raise money. It was a chance for him to remember.

“There are students here who now have their own children who grew up with us and grandchildren,” Kathy said. “We’ve got third generations here and a lot of good turn out. We’re seeing a lot of people that we haven’t seen in many years and Robert is remembering a lot of them and their first and last name so that’s really good.”

Doctors told Kathy Jordan it was unlikely he would survive but she never gave up hope.

“I expect him to be on a bicycle. I expect him to be on the streets by December. I truly do,” Kathy said.

The owner of Old Town Gymnastics Academy says anyone who wants to help can drop off donations there.