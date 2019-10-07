Crash shuts down Old U.S. Highway 52 in Davidson County; emergency crews on scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Emergency crews are working on a scene at a reported crash in Davidson County Monday that shut down Old U.S. Highway 52.

The NC Department of Transportation says utility poles are down in the area.

The crash happened at Old U.S. Hwy 52 and Holiday Road at the welcome area.

As of right now, no information has been released about injuries or how many people are involved in the crash.

To take the northbound detour, turn left on Arnold Road, right on Leonard Road and back to Old U.S. Hwy 52.

To take the southbound detour, get on Bethesda Road, take a right onto Sink Road and then take another right onto City Lake Road which leads back to Old U.S. Hwy 52.

This is a developing story.