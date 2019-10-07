× ‘Addictive as cocaine’: Parents sue Fortnite creators

MONTREAL — A class action lawsuit has been filed by a Canadian law firm for parents who say their two children have an addiction to Fortnite, KRON reports.

The lawsuit makes the claim that Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, “knowingly put on the market a very, very addictive game which was also geared toward youth.”

The parents say that Fortnite creates a chemical addiction in players by releasing dopamine in a way that is similar to taking drugs like cocaine.

The lawsuit alleges that Epic Games should have warned players of the risks they’ll face by playing the game and that the game company knew their creation was “dangerously addictive.”

Fortnite is rated T for teen which means only people age 13 or up are supposed to play it.