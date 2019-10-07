× 2 injured in shooting in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Kernersville on Monday evening.

The shooting was reported at 104 Linville Springs Road around 7 p.m.

Kernersville police said two people had gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public, Kernersville police said.

Kernersville police are not searching for a suspect in the case.

36.139056 -80.070309