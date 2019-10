× 15-year-old girl missing out of Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Officials are trying to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing Sunday in Stokes County, according to the Stokes County Fire Marshal.

Cheyenne Sizemore went missing from her home near South Stokes School Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stokes County Communications at 1-800-672-2851 or (336) 593-8130 or (336) 593-8139.