STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- A 15-year-old girl reported missing in Stokes County has been found safe, authorities said in a Monday night news conference.

Cheyenne Sizemore was reported missing from her home on South Stokes School Road on Sunday.

Cheyenne was found around 9:30 p.m. Monday and is safe and unharmed, authorities said.

Around 100 emergency responders were involved in the search for Cheyenne.