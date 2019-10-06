× Women arrested after leaving toddler outside Charlotte mall so they could shoplift, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two women who were wanted in connection to a child neglect and shoplifting case in Charlotte have been arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, WBTV reports.

Resa Washington, 27, and Tiyana Edmonds, 27, were arrested after warrants for them were issued for child neglect, larceny and resisting a public officer.

Officials say someone called police around 12:55 p.m. Sept. 24 when a 2-year-old boy was found alone with no shoes on wandering the Northlake Mall parking lot.

Washington and Edmonds reportedly left the child while they went inside the mall and hid items in shopping bags and then left without paying for the merchandise.

Before officers arrived, they say Washington and Edmonds left with the child.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.