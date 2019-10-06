× Woman reunites with dog lost after explosions

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Altagracia Baldera was in disbelief as she held her 14-year-old Pekingese mix in her arms. Virgo had been missing for more than a year, and now she was reunited with her owner, WBZ reports.

The incredible story began during last year’s Merrimack Valley gas explosions. Baldera was evacuated from her North Andover home and went to stay with her sister in Lawrence. The next day, Virgo escaped in a community she had never been to before.

“I said ‘Where’s Virgo?’” Baldera said. “Virgo was nowhere. We looked for him day and night. I always thought in my heart he was going to come out from some bushes or something. I was going to see him.”

But after nearly 13 months, hope was fading. Then, earlier this week, a group of kids spotted a small shaggy dog on Newbury Street in Lawrence. Animal control scooped him up, and there was more good news. He had a chip implanted in his body.

That led to the joyous reunion between Altagracia and her beloved pet. “It’s indescribable. It’s like when you find your family… someone from your family lost and you find them. It’s the happiest moment.”

How Virgo survived is still a mystery. His owner is a hairdresser and gave him a much needed haircut. Overall, he looks incredibly good.

“All my family is happy because I found him. That’s my first dog. He’s a miracle dog!”