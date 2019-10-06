Person shot, killed in Winston-Salem

Posted 11:31 am, October 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30AM, October 6, 2019

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person was shot and killed in Winston-Salem Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 2800 block of Cole Road.

When they arrived, officers say they found a person who had apparently been shot multiple times.

EMS workers pronounced the person dead at the scene around 11:26 p.m.

Evidence of gunfire was found at the scene, the release says.

Investigators are still working to confirm the victim’s identity.

The shooting looks like an isolated incident and police say information is very limited at this time.

No other injuries were reported to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

