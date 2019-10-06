Passengers on new Disney World Skyliner stuck for hours, evacuated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Guests on the newly opened Disney Skyliner were briefly left hanging Saturday night as it experienced "unexpected downtime," News 13 Orlando reports.

The gondola system is Walt Disney World's newest form of transportation.

It takes guests to and from Disney's Hollywood Studios, Epcot and four nearby resorts.

Firefighters helped parkgoers stuck aboard the newly launched gondolas, which opened last Sunday.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

It's unclear what caused the Skyliner to stop.