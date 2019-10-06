× Panthers will honor 4 team legends at Sunday’s game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are preparing to play the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, but they’re also giving the fans a chance to say thank you when they honor four legendary team members.

The team’s website says Steve Smith, Sr., Jake Delhomme, Jordan Gross and Wesley Walls are preparing for an emotional ceremony around the Bank of America Stadium.

During halftime, the four will become members of the Panthers’ Hall of Honor.

“It’s a momentous occasion for the Carolina Panthers,” said David Monroe, historical and alumni affairs manager.

The 2019 inductees are joining linebacker Sam Mills, who was enshrined in 1998.

“I am beyond grateful for my time in Carolina and I feel at peace about seeing all of ‘my’ people back in that stadium where we had so many great times,” Delhomme said.

Walls was on the 1996 team that made it to the NFC Championship Game in the franchise’s second season.

Smith, Delhomme and Gross are all members of the 2003 Panthers Superbowl team.

From all of us — You played with heart. You played with hunger. You played together. You played to win. Thank you for everything. We honor you today #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/7Se3PTkpDz — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 6, 2019

Kyle Allen is expected to start at quarterback again for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, WCNC reports.

The news of Allen starting comes days after Newton posted a video to his personal YouTube account, saying he needs to take some time away from football to heal.

In the video, he says he made a mistake trying to play through his Lisfranc injury, which is a foot-related problem that causes the ligaments in the mid-foot to break and make the joints unstable

“I was hiding an injury where I could have easily said, ’You know what, coach, I don’t think I’m ready. Maybe I need to kind of consider sitting this one out…”Newton said.

As of right now, he isn’t sure how long he’ll be away from the game to recover.

“What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot. We want him at 100% when he’s ready, so there’s no exact timetable for his return,” said Ron Rivera, Panthers head coach. “At this point, we’re going to go forward with Kyle (Allen) as our starter.”

The Panthers are now 2-2 on the season

Their next game is Sunday at 1 p.m.