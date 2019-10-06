NC cheerleading squad reinstated after taking photo with ‘Trump 2020’ banner at game

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — An NC cheerleading squad has been reinstated after they were suspended for posing with a banner supporting President Trump at a game, WTVD reports.

The suspension was set for the whole season but ended Friday for the North Stanly High School cheer squad, according to the North Carolina Athletic Association.

Despite the probation being lifted early, the school says its policy of no political banners being waved at games is still in place.

After the photo went viral on Facebook in August, school officials become aware of it.

The Sept. 20 football game was canceled when the school was told about “additional information that could compromise safety measures in place for sporting events.”

