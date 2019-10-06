‘My veins turned red’: Child run over by school bus in NC, mom furious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. -- A 12-year-old boy was dragged and then run over by a school bus in Moore County Wednesday, WTVD reports.

Zion Baker is bruised and bandaged but has been released from the hospital as the bus driver faces charges.

"He could've died," said Serena Thomas, his mother. "A bus driver is supposed to make sure that her kids are supposed to be safe. I don't send my son on a school bus to get hurt."

NC State Highway Patrol says it happened here at the intersection of Americus Road and Walker Street.

When zion stepped off, the doors closed on his backpack.

"She pulled away and so it drug me and then I fell," Zion said.

He was dragged about 10 feet before he was able to break free from his bag.

But then he was run over by the bus' back tire.

"It hurt really bad. There were tire marks on my arm. My veins turned red," Zion said.

The bus driver has been charged with careless and reckless driving.

Zion's mother doesn't believe it was intentional, but she does think the bus driver was negligent.

"She should've just watched the kids," Thomas said. "You don't get paid for thinking...you thought all the kids made it over safe, but you never verified if Zion made it safe."

Moore County Schools released a statement, saying in part "the employee is not currently driving a bus."

Zion says he is afraid to ride the bus because he doesn't want "anything else to happen."