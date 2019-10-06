High school bans cellphones to encourage community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA -- Students are more engaged, studying harder and interacting more with peers in Anchorage, Alaska, KTUU reports.

That's what staff, parents and even students are saying after Lumen Christi High School implemented a policy that banned cell phones.

"We noticed kids were distracted, and they didn't focus on what was going on," said Dr. Antje Carlson, Lumen Christi’s English Department Chair

When the school launched its cell phone free policy six weeks ago, students were shocked.

“I was bummed at first. I think all of us were,” said Caleb Furneri, a junior. “We’re really used to our cell phones. We learned how to adapt to it."

Students have to leave their phones in their homeroom at the beginning of the day and pick them up when they go home.

"I'm telling you. We wish we would have done it sooner," Carlson said.

Teachers at Lumen Christi are saying the students are more engaged in the classroom without their phones.

"Over time, I've just learned to adapt to it," Furneri said. "It's kind of nice since we're not on our cell phone, we can interact more, especially in between passing periods ."

“I’ve seen a positive effect on our school. People are socializing more, we’re actually focusing on school instead of checking our phones all the time,” said Joshua Van Tuyl, a student.

Lumen Christi High School has about 70 students.

“If it works on this small of a scale, I think I can only imagine the positive effects of the cellphone policy on a larger scale,” Carlson said.