Deputy, Elon man sent to hospital after Alamance County crash, highway patrol says

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy and an Elon man were taken to the hospital Sunday after a crash in Alamance County, highway patrol says.

The crash happened at the intersection of NC 87 and NC 100.

A vehicle on NC 87 ran a red light and hit the deputy’s vehicle which then hit a third vehicle.

The deputy and the passenger were to taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway patrol says the man taken to the hospital was in the car that ran the red light.

Kevin Burke, of Elon, has been charged with a red light violation.

The deputy’s name has not been released at this time.