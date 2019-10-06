× Comedian Rip Taylor dies at 84

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Comedian Rip Taylor died Sunday at 84, according to his publicist, TMZ reports.

No cause of death has been released.

Taylor got his start as a comedian on the “Ed Sullivan Show” and “The Merv Griffin Show.”

He eventually became known as the “King of Confetti” and “The Crying Comedian” by his fans.

While he was known for his elaborate costumes and props, he was most prolific as a voice actor.

His voice was featured on “Scooby-Doo,” “The Addams Family,” and “The Jetsons.”

He also went on to star in several game shows in the 60s.