× Burglar in Florida sexually assaults woman with mental disabilities, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A burglar was caught sexually assaulting a woman with mental disabilities when the sister of the victim found him, deputies say, WESH reports.

Jimmie Jennings III, 43, was in the victim’s bedroom Sept. 28 when her “…sister was walking past the room and heard some unusual sounds like she might have been in pain, walked in and discovered what was going on,” said Bob Kealing with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennings is accused of sexual battery on someone with a diminished mental capacity and burglary with a sexual battery.

The woman has the mental capacity of a 9 to 11-year-old, doesn’t communicate clearly and can’t evaluate her own behavior, which means she cannot consent legally to intimate contact, an incident report says.

“Clearly this suspect was taking advantage of the fact that you have someone who is developmentally disabled, if you will, has the mental capacity of a younger child while she is an adult,” Kealing said.

Officials are continuing to investigate.