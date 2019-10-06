Assistant principal in NC accused of having sex with student
BELMONT, N.C. — Authorities say an assistant principal in Belmont is accused of having sex with a student earlier in 2019, the Associated Press reports.
Lisa Renee Rothwell, 34, was arrested Friday and her bond has been set at $1 million.
Jail records show that she is facing six felony counts of sex offense with a student.
Stuart W. Cramer High School, where she reportedly worked, did not make any comments about Rothwell’s charges.
As fo right now, it is unclear if the alleged victim is still a student.
Rothwell has a court appearance scheduled for Monday, according to jail records.
