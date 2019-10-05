Wreckage of airplane that went missing found in Asheboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The wreckage of the airplane that went missing Friday night has been found, according to a Federal Aviation Administration statement.

Authorities have found the wreckage of a Piper PA-28 about two miles southeast of Asheboro Regional Airport.

There were two people aboard and their condition is currently unknown. The sheriff's office has not released their names.

Witnesses at the Asheboro Regional Airport saw the plane around 8:30 p.m. on Friday when the aircraft flew past the runway while on landing approach, according to a press release issued today by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

It continued past the tree line and out of sight. Radar had the plane near the Asheboro Bypass and Cannon Heights Drive.

Asheboro Police responded to the airport at 10:08 p.m. then contacted the sheriff's office to assume command of the search.

FAA, Highway Patrol and Ash-Rand Rescue assisted in the Friday night search.

At 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, authorities discontinued the search due to "darkness of night and rain", according to the release.

The search resumed at 4:26 a.m. when authorities received cell phone coordinates in a wooded area near SW Randolph High School.

The FAA says they are still investigating to find the cause of the accident.

