Teen shares story of near-death experience after vaping

MADISON, Wis. -- A Wisconsin teen is sharing his story after being hospitalized with a vaping related illness, WMTV reports.

"I came very close to dying and have suffered lifelong damage to my lungs," Logan Krahn said.

Logan can once again breathe on his own.

"I was scared, very scared, and not knowing if you're son is going to make it or not," said Rebecca Krahn, his mother.

Logan said his illness is related to vaping.

"I thought Juuling was safer than smoking regular cigarettes," Logan said. "I was wrong."

Doctors believe logan suffered a vaping related illness that caused his lungs to fill with fluid.

Now health experts are looking to call attention to the issue, saying it is a public health crisis that needs to be addressed on a local and regional level.

Rebecca says Logan wants his story to impact others.

"It takes a grown person to learn what's happened," Rebecca said. "He wants other kids his age to know that it's not a joke. It's serious and he doesn't want to see another 16 or 17-year-old with the same symptoms."

Doctors aren't sure what Logan's future will hold.

"I have a long recovery ahead of me and this experience has changed my life tremendously," Logan said.

But for now, he's focused on taking the next breath.

"While quitting might seem really difficult, going through this is far worse," Logan said.

Logan is responding well to steroid therapy, but he's still working to regain his strength.

His mother says he's already convinced his two close friends to stop vaping and hopes he can help other teens too.