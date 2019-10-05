Search underway near SW Randolph High in Asheboro for missing airplane

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Multiple agencies continue to search for a plane that went missing Friday night, according to a press release issued today by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses at the Asheboro Regional Airport saw the plane around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, when the aircraft flew past the runway while on landing approach. It continued past the tree line and out of sight. Radar last had the plane near the Asheboro Bypass and Cannon Heights Drive.

Asheboro Police responded to the airport at 10:08 p.m., then contacted the sheriff’s office to assume command of the search.

FAA, Highway Patrol, and Ash-Rand Rescue assisted in the Friday night search. At 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, authorities discontinued the search due to “darkness of night and rain”, according to the release.

The search resumed at 4:26 a.m. when authorities received cell phone coordinates in a wooded area near SW Randolph High School.

The search is ongoing. NC Emergency Management, Asheboro’s civil engineering department, airport authorities, Civil Air Patrol, and Randolph County Emergency Management are also assisting in the search.

The flight came from Tennessee with a pilot and one passenger. The sheriff’s office has not yet released their names.