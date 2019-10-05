SC officials looking for registered sex offender who abducted 2 children, threatened to kill family, burn house

UPDATE: Tommy Lee Toland has been arrested.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — SC officials say an amber alert was canceled after two children were abducted from a church in South Carolina Saturday morning and found safe Saturday afternoon, WCNC reports.

Authorities say they are looking for Tommy Lee Toland, 43, a man identified as a non-custodial father, after he abducted Tommir Toland, 11, and Ommira Toland, 6, from the Brown Chapel Circle around 10 a.m.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials released a statement, saying Toland “is a registered sex offender” who “threatened to kill the family and burn the house.”

Tommy Lee Toland is 43, 5′11″, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He reportedly has tattoos on both of his arms.

Authorities are looking for a grey 2001 Honda Accord.

If you have information or see Toland, call Newberry Sheriff’s Office, (803) 321-2222 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.