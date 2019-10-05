× SC authorities arrest registered sex offender who abducted 2 children, threatened to kill family, burn house

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A South Carolina registered sex offender and father who abducted his two children has been arrested, authorities say, WCSC reports.

Tommy Lee Toland was arrested in Calhoun County Saturday afternoon, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says.

The sheriff’s office says he will face charges.

He is identified as a non-custodial father.

The children were found safe in a car before Toland was arrested, a report says.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials released a statement, saying Toland “is a registered sex offender” who “threatened to kill the family and burn the house.”