NC teen charged with poisoning ex-boyfriend’s drink with bleach, dish detergent

Posted 4:03 pm, October 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:02PM, October 5, 2019

Makayla Bridges

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A Wake County teen is accused of using bleach and dish detergent to poison her ex-boyfriend’s drink, WRAL reports.

Makayla Bridges, 18, was arrested and charged with distributing noxious food causing harm.

The poisoning happened at a home in Smithfield, according to Johnston County deputies.

The 17-year-old victim reportedly drank the poisoned mixture out of a Gatorade bottle.

He was hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

As of right now, no word on a motive has been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.