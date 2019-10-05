× NC teen charged with poisoning ex-boyfriend’s drink with bleach, dish detergent

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A Wake County teen is accused of using bleach and dish detergent to poison her ex-boyfriend’s drink, WRAL reports.

Makayla Bridges, 18, was arrested and charged with distributing noxious food causing harm.

The poisoning happened at a home in Smithfield, according to Johnston County deputies.

The 17-year-old victim reportedly drank the poisoned mixture out of a Gatorade bottle.

He was hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

As of right now, no word on a motive has been released.