Man in Burlington assaults officers during arrest

Posted 11:20 am, October 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:19AM, October 5, 2019

Burlington police (WGHP file photo)

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man in Burlington was charged after assaulting his arresting officers, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

On Friday at around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Dailey Street to investigate an assault.

The officers say Bobby Lamont Harvey, 41, was uncooperative during the investigation and assaulted his arresting officers.

Harvey and the officers were treated at Alamance Regional Medical Center and released with non-life threatening injuries.

He was charged with three counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer and resist, delay and obstruct.

Google Map for coordinates 36.107781 by -79.423572.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.