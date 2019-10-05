× Man in Burlington assaults officers during arrest

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man in Burlington was charged after assaulting his arresting officers, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

On Friday at around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Dailey Street to investigate an assault.

The officers say Bobby Lamont Harvey, 41, was uncooperative during the investigation and assaulted his arresting officers.

Harvey and the officers were treated at Alamance Regional Medical Center and released with non-life threatening injuries.

He was charged with three counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer and resist, delay and obstruct.