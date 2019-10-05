Man facing murder charge after pastor found dead outside church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa The suspect in a Pennsylvania pastor's murder was in court via video conference Friday, KCCI reports.

Joshua Pendleton, 36, is being held on a $6 million bond.

He will stay in the Webster County jail in lieu of the cash-only bond.

He is charged with the robbery and murder of 64-year-old Allen Henderson.

Henderson's body was found Wednesday outside Saint Paul Lutheran Church.

“It was apparent that Mr. Henderson was involved in a physical assault and sustained injuries consistent with being in an assault,” said Capt. Ryan Gruenbergwith Fort Dodge police.

In an interview with authorities, Pendleton said he was at the church and got in a fight with Henderson, according to court records.

Police say Pendleton had Henderson's cell phone, gave it to them and said he had taken it.

Henderson, who was a police chaplain, was friends with multiple police officers and firefighters.

Gruenberg says the death is harder to deal with because of the close connection Henderson had with authorities.

“We're getting through it,” Gruenberg said. “We're pushing forward. We are offering each other support. We will find a way through it. It won’t be easy, but we will find a way.”

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday.