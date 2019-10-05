Christmas ornament warehouse bursts into flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA -- A warehouse containing Christmas ornaments and more caught on fire in Atlanta Friday morning, WGCL reports.

Flames shot high into the air as multiple fire units arrived on the scene and tried to put out the blaze which also sent heavy black smoke into the air.

Fire officials said the area was an active scene because chemicals were involved in the area.

The fire was brought under control a little after 7 a.m.

A hazmat team responded to deal with any possible problems from the chemicals.

It was the second large fire to break out in Atlanta Friday morning.