Woman with Rescue Ranch in Statesville works in Bahamas with International Animal Welfare Fund

Krissie Newman stays busy with her work at Rescue Ranch in Statesville, but she has also contributed her time to disaster rescue training.

Recently, she spent a week in Abacos Island to help animals who survived Hurricane Dorian, working with International Animal Welfare Fund (IAWF).

“It’s been a nice organization to be a part of, and to know that you’re going in and everyone is doing it for the right reasons,” she said.

The scope of the devastation is something few of us will experience firsthand, but Newman was inspired by her team and the residents of the Bahamian islands.

“I’m down there to help and yes, it’s tough emotionally for me… but at the end of the day, I get to go home to my family, where these people are dealing with such tragedies.”

If you want to help support the rescue and recovery work of IAWF, you can donate to www.iawf.org.

NOTE: Rescue Ranch is having their Fall Fun Days every weekend through October. Each weekend there is a theme and this weekend (Oct. 5-6) is Animal Rescue Weekend. There are games, food, and music plus a corn maze. New to the set-up is a haunted woods.