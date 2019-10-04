× Winston-Salem man among 4 swimmers who died on the North Carolina coast this week

KURE BEACH, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man drowned at Kure Beach on Wednesday, one of four deaths reported on the North Carolina coast since Monday, WWAY reports.

At about 10:15 a.m., police found a man unresponsive near the J Avenue beach access

Police identified the victim as 37-year-old Devin Harding, of Winston-Salem.

Three other deaths have also been reported, including one in the same area on the same day.

An official with the National Weather Service died Monday when he drowned in the waters in the Town of Duck.

William Lapenta, 58, was the director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

At about 4:22 p.m. Monday, an off-duty ocean rescue supervisor called emergency services to the Pelican Way beach access in Duck after seeing a swimmer in distress.

Lifeguards on patrol responded within minutes and pulled Lapenta out of the water. He was unresponsive and later died.

Hours after Harding was pulled from the water, at about 7 p.m., another man was found unresponsive near the G Avenue beach access at Kure Beach.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Carlos Adrian Quiroga, of Miami, Florida.

At about 3 p.m. Thursday, a 51-year-old man from Davidson, Maryland, died in the ocean waters off of Nags Head. He was found floating face down in the water near the 8300 block of South Old Oregon Inlet Road, according to the Town of Nags Head.