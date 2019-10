× Toddler dies at Charlotte airport, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 3-year-old boy died Wednesday at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport when he fell in the stairway, Charlotte-Mecklenberg police say, WSOC reports.

Jaiden Cowart fell around 9 p.m. near an escalator and the baggage claim area.

He was taken to a hospital where he reportedly died.

No further information is currently available.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.