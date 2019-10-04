Survey addresses city needs in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Non-profits and organizations are teaming up to learn more about some of the challenges facing people living and working in High Point.

The High Point Resilience Action Research project aims to survey more than 1,500 people.

The group is also conducting focus groups to learn more about ways they can connect people with resources.

"The needs assessment is part of a larger effort that we started back in the spring to focus on building a resilient High Point and addressing adverse childhood experiences and toxic stress and how families could get connected with resources in the community," said Patrick Harman of the Hayden-Harman Foundation.

More than 50 questions ask respondents about their housing situation, access to transportation and technology and factors that may impact their family life.

"A parent being in jail, domestic abuse, alcohol abuse in the home, substance abuse, hunger. All those things sort of accumulate, and the body reacts," Harman said.

Bernita Sims, the executive director of the Welfare Reform Liason Project, said that the survey allows people to be transparent about what they've experienced.

"It's not a simple thing for most people to come to you and tell you all those deep dark things that come out during these studies," Sims said.

She's hopeful people across the city will respond to the survey and give a more complete picture of High Point.

"If we find that people are struggling just to make ends meet, if we find that our poverty levels in High Point are greater than we we thought they were, then we can start to target those things and say 'How best can we get beyond that?'" Sims said.

The group will continue collecting responses through November and could form committees and make recommendations based on the findings.

"Sometimes we make decisions thinking that we know what's best for individuals, but I think it's important in this particular instance, they tell us what's best for them," Sims said. "Because it doesn't do us any good to assume we're taking care of an issue and we're really not addressing it at all."

You can find the survey by clicking here.