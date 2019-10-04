× School bus runs over child in NC, driver charged

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — A school bus ran over a boy in Moore County Wednesday and sent him to the hospital, NC State Highway Patrol says, WTVD reports.

The boy’s bookbag got caught in the door when the bus driver closed it and began to drive, troopers say.

He was then dragged around 10 feet before being run over by the back tire of the bus.

His mother said he was bruised and scraped and suffered injuries to his elbow and wrist.

He has been released from the hospital.

The driver was charged with careless and reckless driving.