North Carolina man sentenced to death after killing 2 women in SC bank robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. — A North Carolina man was sentenced to death after killing two woman during a robbery in South Carolina, according to WBTW.

Thursday morning, the jury reached a verdict, and Brandon Council now faces the death penalty after killing CresCom Bank employees Katie Skeen and Donna Major on Aug. 21, 2017.

Council was found guilty of bank robbery resulting in death and possession of a firearm used for murder.

“It was an important day for the Major family and the Skeen family. I think they wanted to be sure that their family wasn’t forgotten. That Katie and Donna weren’t forgotten, and think this jury’s verdict speaks a long way towards assuring that,” said U.S Attorney Nathan Williams.

After the shooting and stealing $15,000 from the bank, Council was found in Greenville, North Carolina, two days later, WNCT reports.