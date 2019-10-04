Mothers mourn children killed in unsolved murders during Greensboro vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mothers were on a mission to stop the violence and spread the word about their children's unsolved murders during a vigil Thursday evening.

They're part of a local group called "Mothers Against Gun Violence" that promotes awareness about gun violence and serves as a support for each other as they deal with the loss of their children.

Dozens of the mother's sported orange t-shirts that read "Stop the Violence" and "We Can End Gun Violence" stood in unity on the sidewalk of the Greensboro Criminal Investigation building.

"I`m going to stand here as long as I can stand here and fight for justice for my son and everybody`s son," said Shelia Banks, a shooting victim's mother, as she spoke to the crowd.

They released balloons, lit candles and shared similar stories of how and when their sons were murdered in Greensboro, many of the cases are still unsolved.

Sonja Nelson is apart of the group. She says it's been hard but this group has been a beacon of light through this grieving process.

"I`m still angry so that`s why I come to these meetings keep me alive," said Sonja Nelson, Terry Allred's mother. Allred was shot and killed in 2017.

She held tight to the teddy bear that reminds her of her son who wore hoodies and baseball caps. She told FOX8 she and her daughter got the teddy bear made which has a heart inside that they keep close to them.

"My daughter and I put a heart inside him so every now and then I hold him to my heart and I squeeze the heart and I hear his heartbeat.

Kendrick Gilbert Sr. attending the vigil along with his family who suffered greatly after his son, Kendrick Gilbert Jr., and nephew, Christopher Parson Jr, were murdered on Labor Day of 2019 in Greensboro.

"We`re all suffering right now, so the best way to grieve is to grieve together and see what kind of solution we can come up with to this problem," said Gilbert.

All of the attendees say they have the same goal which is to continue to push the message of stopping violence and receiving justice for each and other unsolved murder.

"We`re all out here for the same thing. We`re just trying to get justice," Nelson.

If you have any information on any unsolved murder in the City of Greensboro, you should contact Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.