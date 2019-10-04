Kaleidoscope Butterfly Garden at the North Carolina Zoo open through Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- It's your last chance to be surrounded by butterflies at the Kaleidoscope Butterfly Garden at the North Carolina Zoo.

The attraction will close for the season at the end of the day on Sunday.

Since it opened last spring, more than 53,000 people have walked through the immersion garden to see hundreds of domestic and exotic butterflies.

Butterflies cannot survive in cooler weather so the garden will close on Oct. 6 and then reopen in May.

