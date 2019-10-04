× Graham man arrested, facing assault charges after leading deputies on chase through 2 counties

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Graham man was arrested Thursday and is facing assault charges after leading deputies on a chase that started in Alamance County and ended in Guilford County, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Thursday, at around 10:59 a.m., Alamance County authorities were called and told a man wanted by the sheriff’s office was at a home on Bass Mountain Road.

The caller said the man was William Calice Cooper, 32, of Graham, who was wanted for assault on a female and other charges.

A deputy went to the address and saw Cooper fleeing in a silver Honda Civic, the release says.

While driving on Greensboro Chapel Hill Road, an ACSO detective saw Cooper in the Honda Civic going “at a high rate of speed.”

The detective tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Cooper accelerated and continued to down Greensboro Chapel Hill Road.

The chase continued into Guilford County onto Alamance Church Road then onto Highway 62 heading toward Julian.

A Guilford County deputy put out stop sticks near the Julian post office, but Cooper slammed on brakes and turned left into a driveway to avoid them, the release says.

He then left the driveway, drove across the yard to the edge of the woods, got out of the car and ran into the woods on foot.

A K-9 was then used to successfully track him and he was arrested.

Cooper was charged with three counts of felony probation violation, one count assault on a female, one count habitual misdemeanor assault and one count felony flee to elude.

He was given a $25,000 secured bond.