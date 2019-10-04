The FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam was at Southwestern Randolph this week.
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at Southwestern Randolph
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 5
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 2
-
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at Central Davidson
-
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at West Stokes
-
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at Morehead
-
-
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at Eastern Guilford
-
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at East Forsyth
-
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at Southwest Guilford
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 6
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 4
-
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 3
-
Rookie Anchor: Kate Garner, from the FOX8 MAX Weather Center
-
Rookie Anchor: Madison Davis, of Northern Guilford High School