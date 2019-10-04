Forsyth County deputies help welcome people home, fill gift baskets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- A division within the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming people home.

Members of the detention security services c-team made baskets that went to families who leave the Salvation Army's Center of Hope Family Shelter in Winston-Salem.

The baskets include paper towels, laundry detergent and other things people need once they find a permanent place to live.

“We were really excited to just get out. We got a tour of the facility and it just makes you feel good when you're giving back knowing that you're helping someone else," said Sgt. Wylonda Owens. "Most of us are a part of this community. We live here in this community and we want the residents of Forsyth County to know that we do care."

Three other detention security teams are doing community projects within the department.

Some are serving lunch at the Ronald McDonald House and the others are collecting school supplies and cold weather items.