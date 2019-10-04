Driver identified after SUV smashes into Asheboro home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Police have identified the driver who they believed ran his car into a house on Pershing Street late Tuesday evening.

Ashley Brooks Durham, 37, had seven charges filed against him after the crash.

Court documents reveal that Durham was allegedly impaired at the time of the crash.

Document show he was swerving down the neighborhood street and hit several trash cans before going through a stop sign.

At that time, his SUV is believed to have gone airborne before it crashed into a house.

The car went through the front living room, the dining room and the kitchen. It stopped just feet from where a family of five was sleeping.

“We’re a little nervous about what happened, but we’re trying to make it through, “ said Mario Juarez, who lives in the home.

The father of three said it sounded as if the car’s tires were still spinning.

Juarez explained how his family was nearly killed. Just 20 minutes before the crash, they were all sitting in the living room watching TV and getting ready for bed.

“It wasn’t much far away because he messed up the living room, the dining room and the bedroom..."

Thankfully, no one in Juarez’s family was hurt.

Durham was taken to the hospital where Asheboro police tell FOX8 he is still being treated.

Juarez and his family are staying at a nearby hotel while professionals determine if it’s possible to repair their home.