LOS ANGELES -- Diahann Carroll the singer and actress who won a Tony award for her role in the Broadway production "No Strings" has died at 84, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

She made television history through her roles on "Julia" and "Dynasty" and also went on to be Oscar-nominated in 1975 for her role in "Claudine."

She died at her home in Los Angeles after a long struggle with cancer.