Burlington man kills former partner, friend then self in murder-suicide, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A Burlington man killed his former partner, his friend and them himself in a murder-suicide, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

At about 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 15, police, fire and EMS officials responded to a shooting on Adams Street.

At the scene, officers found three people dead inside the home that were identified as 47-year-old Dana Underwood, of Burlington, 43-year-old Tyson Bennett, of Burlington, and 46-year-old Anthony Fitcher, of South Carolina.

All three appeared to have died from gunshot wounds, the release says.

Investigators say they think Bennett killed Underwood and Fitcher and then took his own life.

Officers believe Underwood and Bennett had been in a previous relationship.

They also believe Bennett and Fitcher were friends.

The investigation is ongoing.