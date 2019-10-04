× Babysitter sentenced to month in jail after caught on video kicking 5-month-old twin girls

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A babysitter will serve a month in jail after she was caught kicking, hitting and covering the noses and mouths of a 5-month-old pair of twin girls, according to KUTV.

McKenna Newell, 21, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail, 36 months of probation and 500 hours of community service. She must also follow the requirements of the Utah Child Abuse registry.

The father of the 5-month-old twins said he had a nanny cam set up which captured the disturbing video.

The video reportedly showed one of the twins crying. Newell then threw a blanket over the child to muffle her cries before picking her up, shaking her and putting her in a bassinet, according to court documents.

After putting the baby back on the floor, alongside her sibling, the child started crying again.

Newell was accused of then kicking the baby’s ribs and legs multiple times. She also kicked the other twin as well.

The woman reportedly covered the noses and mouths of both children at one point in the video.

Police issued a $75,000 warrant for her arrest before the woman turned herself in, according to KUTV.