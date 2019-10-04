× 4 swimmers have died on the North Carolina coast within the last week

Four swimmers have died along North Carolina’s Outer Banks and Crystal Coast within the last week, according to news outlets.

At about 3 p.m. Thursday, a 51-year-old man from Davidson, Maryland, died in the ocean waters off of Nags Head. He was found floating face down in the water near the 8300 block of South Old Oregon Inlet Road, according to the Town of Nags Head.

Just a day earlier, two swimmers died at Kure Beach, WECT reports.

At about 10:15 a.m., police found a man unresponsive near the J Avenue beach access.

Then at 7 p.m., a second swimmer was found in the water unresponsive near the G Avenue beach access.

An official with the National Weather Service died Monday when he drowned in the waters in the Town of Duck.

William Lapenta, 58, was the director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

At about 4:22 p.m. Monday, an off-duty ocean rescue supervisor called emergency services to the Pelican Way beach access in Duck after seeing a swimmer in distress.

Lifeguards on patrol responded within minutes and pulled Lapenta out of the water. He was unresponsive and later died.