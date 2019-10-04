× 3 face charges in separate High Point cases

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have charged three people in connection with two assault cases, according to a news release.

Demetrius L. Gainey Jr., 19, and Myron R. Reynolds Jr., 19, both of High Point, are charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill and attempted assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

The charges stem from a shooting on Park Street on Sept. 23.

A 33-year-old High Point man was shot six times and had gunshot wounds in the arms, legs and back. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gainey was arrested on Tuesday and Reynolds was arrested on Wednesday.

Both are in the Guilford County Jail in High Point. Gainey is being held under a $1 million bond and Reynolds is being held with no bond allowed.

Malik D. Peterson, 22, of High Point, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Peterson’s charges stem from an assault on Brentwood Street on May 12.

Peterson was already in jail on unrelated charges and will be served with warrants for arrest for the May 12 incident.